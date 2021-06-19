Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $533.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.58. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.