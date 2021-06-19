Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $194,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

