Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,479,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

