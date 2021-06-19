Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,352.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,286.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $763.98 and a 52 week high of $1,384.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

