BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Raised to C$18.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

BBTV stock opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company has a market cap of C$163.74 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

