Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $106.44 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,478.36 or 0.04134684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00223245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

