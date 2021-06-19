Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

BFSA stock opened at €60.70 ($71.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Befesa has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.67.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

