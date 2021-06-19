Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of BFSA opened at €60.70 ($71.41) on Thursday. Befesa has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 12-month high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €59.08.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.