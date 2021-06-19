Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

