BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 375.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 270.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $81.90 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,082 shares of company stock worth $5,561,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.