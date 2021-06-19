Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives $8.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

BNGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

