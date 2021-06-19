BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $203.85

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $203.85, but opened at $208.99. BioNTech shares last traded at $209.05, with a volume of 6,917 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.