BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $203.85

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $203.85, but opened at $208.99. BioNTech shares last traded at $209.05, with a volume of 6,917 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

