BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $212.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

