Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Head-To-Head Review

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bioqual and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $46.36 million 1.59 $4.23 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 8,672.87 -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioqual and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.08% 19.50% 11.04% AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioqual beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model services related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

