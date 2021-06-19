Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Volume Hits $547,542.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $112.41 million and $547,542.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $249.79 or 0.00699663 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.