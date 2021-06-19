Bitblocks Hits Market Cap of $389,989.41 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $389,989.41 and approximately $642.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.69 or 1.00079774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00075505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002714 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 271,854,616 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

