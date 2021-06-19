BitDegree Price Tops $0.0022 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $855,246.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.55 or 0.00738431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083496 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

