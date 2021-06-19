Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BFARF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

