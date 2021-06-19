BitTube (TUBE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,042.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. BitTube has a market cap of $2.20 million and $3,042.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,925,535 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

