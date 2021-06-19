BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0735 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $1.26 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021977 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,727,892 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

