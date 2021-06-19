BlackRock Inc. Buys 232,914 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of The RealReal worth $111,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

