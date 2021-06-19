BlackRock Inc. Buys 390,894 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $96,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of RUBY opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.