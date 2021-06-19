BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.89% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $107,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $39.04 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

