BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,771,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $840.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.63 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $847.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

