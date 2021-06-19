BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of nCino worth $108,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,723,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCNO stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

