Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 144 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $67,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

