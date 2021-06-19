Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.53% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

