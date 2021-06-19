Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,432 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $42,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 432,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.