Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $64,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.83.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

