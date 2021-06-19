Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 31,331 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.52 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

