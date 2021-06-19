Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,458 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.61 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

