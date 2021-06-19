BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,134 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

AMNB opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

