BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,537 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $38.16 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

