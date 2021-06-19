BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,785 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CEIX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

