BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $145,000 Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

