BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $155,000 Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter.

CNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

