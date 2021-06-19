BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 96.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Citizens were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,066 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIA opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

