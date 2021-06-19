BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 108.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

