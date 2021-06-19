Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.07.

BOWFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BOWFF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

