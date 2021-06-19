boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.