Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $280.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 499,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.