Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $280.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 499,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,743. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

