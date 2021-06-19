Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.55.

Shares of BLX opened at C$38.51 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$28.69 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

