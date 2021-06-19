Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.71% of Boston Properties worth $270,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.