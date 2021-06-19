Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $211.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.38 million and the highest is $211.80 million. BOX posted sales of $192.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $849.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. 3,977,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,599,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

