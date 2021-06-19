Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,458 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $13,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BOX stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

