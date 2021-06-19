Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

