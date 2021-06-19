Bp Plc Has $1.58 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,621,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 85,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,211,722 shares of company stock valued at $194,981,813.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

