Bp Plc Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

