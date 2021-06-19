Bp Plc Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $123.72 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

