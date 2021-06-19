Bp Plc Sells 1,742 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.01. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

